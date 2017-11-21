WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — Two Democratic members of the Wisconsin Assembly have toured the state’s troubled juvenile prison.
Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz and Rep. David Bowen toured the Lincoln Hills prison north of Wausau on Monday. WAOW-TV reports that they also met privately with a group of current and former workers there.
The tour comes amid an ongoing federal investigation into alleged abuse of inmates by guards there and a federal order this summer for the prisons to reduce the use of solitary confinement and pepper spray.
Guards have said that order and staffing shortages have led to an increase in violent clashes with inmates.
Most Read Stories
- Everett’s bikini baristas head to federal court to argue for freedom of exposure
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
- Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' came to Seattle: What did you think of the episode?
- Parents, adult son believed dead in Sammamish murder-suicide
- Look at some of the weird places people put shared bikes in Seattle
Bowen tells WAOW that following the tour he’s even more concerned about conditions in the prisons than before. He says more workers are needed there.