LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A veteran Democratic lawmaker is running for Kansas secretary of state next year.
State Sen. Marci Francisco of Lawrence has appointed a treasurer for her campaign so that she can legally accept contributions.
The 67-year-old Francisco is the second Democrat in the race. The other is 17-year-old high school senior Lucy Steyer of Lenexa.
Francisco was first elected to the Senate in 2004 and has served on its elections committee in the past. She is a former Lawrence mayor.
Kansas state Reps. Scott Schwab and Keith Esau of Olathe are seeking the Republican nomination along with state GOP Chairman Kelly Arnold.
Republican incumbent Kris Kobach is running for governor.