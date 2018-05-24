AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lupe Valdez owes $12,000-plus in overdue property taxes on seven properties, a previously unreported shortfall that could prove embarrassing as she tries to unseat Republican Greg Abbott in November.
The Houston Chronicle reports that Valdez’s campaign acknowledges that she owes back property taxes, but is paying them back in installments. The full amount isn’t due until January.
In a statement Thursday, Valdez campaign spokesman Juan Bautista Dominguez said it was an example of property taxes being “unpredictable and burdensome for Texans everywhere,” and blamed Abbott’s lack of leadership on the issue.
Valdez, a former Dallas County sheriff, won a primary runoff Tuesday to become Texas’ first openly gay and Hispanic gubernatorial candidate.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A 30-year-old demanded notice for eviction from his parents' house. 'Outrageous,' a judge said.
- 'Eerie' blue flames burn in cracks caused by Hawaii volcano VIEW
- Trump cancels summit, citing 'open hostility' by North Korea
- Trump Twitter ruling: What a Washington woman did to get blocked by the president
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home
She’s not expected to seriously challenge Abbott. Texas hasn’t elected a Democratic governor since 1990.
___
Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com