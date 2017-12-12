MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Democrat Doug Jones wins election to the U.S. Senate from Alabama, as voters in the deeply conservative and heavily Republican state deal a stark political blow to President Donald Trump and narrow the GOP’s majority in the Senate to two seats. The state’s former U.S. attorney beat Roy Moore, a former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court whose campaign was upended by allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls amid a national reckoning with such sordid conduct.