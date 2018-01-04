MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Democratic candidate for Wisconsin attorney general says incumbent Brad Schimel’s decision to expand an investigation into the former elections board is a waste of money.

Josh Kaul criticized the Republican Schimel on Thursday for his move to investigate actions of the former Government Accountability Board. Schimel is leading the probe at the request of Republican legislative leaders.

Kaul also opposes requests from those same legislative leaders for current administrators of the state ethics and elections commissions to resign over concerns related to their former work at the GAB.

Kaul calls that “guilt by association is just plain wrong.”

Kaul is an attorney and former federal prosecutor who is challenging Schimel in the election to be decided in November.