MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Democratic candidate for Wisconsin attorney general says incumbent Brad Schimel’s decision to expand an investigation into the former elections board is a waste of money.
Josh Kaul criticized the Republican Schimel on Thursday for his move to investigate actions of the former Government Accountability Board. Schimel is leading the probe at the request of Republican legislative leaders.
Kaul also opposes requests from those same legislative leaders for current administrators of the state ethics and elections commissions to resign over concerns related to their former work at the GAB.
Kaul calls that “guilt by association is just plain wrong.”
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks free agents: An early look at who may stay and who may go
- Straightening of curve at Amtrak derailment site in Dupont had not been state priority
- Man banned from Alaska Air after alleged harassment
- Dedicated Lacey firefighter, dead at 40, was passionate role model for girls
- Boeing unveils drone capable of landing on aircraft carrier, as Navy competition heats up
Kaul is an attorney and former federal prosecutor who is challenging Schimel in the election to be decided in November.