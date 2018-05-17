MILWAUKEE (AP) — Democratic congressional candidate Randy Bryce’s brother considered running against him as a Republican.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Thursday that James Bryce talked with state and federal Republicans about getting into the race after Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan dropped out.

James Bryce instead decided to support Republican candidate Bryan Steil (STYLE).

James Bryce is a Milwaukee police sergeant who gave $100 to Ryan in March and has donated $25 to Steil.

Randy Bryce tells the Journal Sentinel that “My brother is a Republican and we don’t talk politics because we have different views.”

The Bryce family isn’t the only one split over politics.

The parents and brother of Republican Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson have donated to the campaign of Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.