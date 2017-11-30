MADISON, Wis. (AP) — For the second time in as many weeks, Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is giving away donations she received from someone accused of sexual misconduct.

This time Baldwin is distancing herself from longtime public radio personality Garrison Keillor. Baldwin’s campaign on Wednesday night said it was donating the $5,350 she had received from Keillor since 2012 to the Bolton Refuge House in Eau Claire.

The move comes after Baldwin two weeks ago donated $20,000 she received from fellow Democratic Sen. Al Franken’s political action committee to the Women Veterans Initiative.

Keillor was terminated by Minnesota Public Radio on Wednesday amid allegations of workplace misconduct. Franken has been accused by multiple women of groping them and by one of forcibly kissing her.