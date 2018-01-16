INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Candidates in Indiana’s raucous Republican U.S. Senate primary will hold their first debate next month.
Organizers say six candidates are tentatively scheduled to participate in the Feb. 20 debate. Those include U.S. Reps. Luke Messer and Todd Rokita and former state Rep. Mike Braun, along with lesser-known hopefuls Andrew Takami, Mark Hurt and Andrew Horning.
The debate is being sponsored by the Indiana chapter of Americans for Prosperity, a national political operation funded by billionaire industrialist brothers David and Charles Koch. The debate will be moderated by conservative WIBC radio commentator Tony Katz.
The GOP primary has been marked by bitter feuding between Messer and Rokita.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle-area rents drop significantly for first time this decade as new apartments sit empty
- Seahawks bringing back Ken Norton Jr. as defensive coordinator
- Washington state will require court order to release driver’s license info to immigration authorities
- Seahawks hire veteran Mike Solari as offensive-line coach to replace Tom Cable
- Overbilled and overstressed: 3 Seattle City Light customers vent
The winner of the May primary will go on to face Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in the November election.