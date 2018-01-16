INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Candidates in Indiana’s raucous Republican U.S. Senate primary will hold their first debate next month.

Organizers say six candidates are tentatively scheduled to participate in the Feb. 20 debate. Those include U.S. Reps. Luke Messer and Todd Rokita and former state Rep. Mike Braun, along with lesser-known hopefuls Andrew Takami, Mark Hurt and Andrew Horning.

The debate is being sponsored by the Indiana chapter of Americans for Prosperity, a national political operation funded by billionaire industrialist brothers David and Charles Koch. The debate will be moderated by conservative WIBC radio commentator Tony Katz.

The GOP primary has been marked by bitter feuding between Messer and Rokita.

The winner of the May primary will go on to face Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in the November election.