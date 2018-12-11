WASHINGTON — The U.S. military is investigating a weekend vehicle accident in Niger that killed a French soldier in which the driver, a U.S. Green Beret, is suspected of drunken driving, Defense Department officials said.

The fatal accident Saturday — which occurred while the soldiers were off duty — comes as concerns about misconduct have put the U.S. military’s elite forces under increased scrutiny in the past year. The Pentagon is already preparing to withdraw hundreds of troops from Africa as part of a strategy to shift military resources to counter threats from China and Russia.

Maj. Casey R. Osborne, a spokesman for Special Operations Command Africa, said Tuesday that the U.S. soldier was evacuated to Europe for medical treatment and there was “an ongoing investigation into this incident.”

The French soldier, Brigadier-Chef Karim El Arabi, was treated at the scene and evacuated to Agadez, in central Niger, before he died early Sunday, Osborne said.

Two U.S. military officials said the driver was believed to have been drinking before the accident. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation.

French media reported that El Arabi was with the 2nd régiment de Hussards de Haguenau. The accident happened on a base in Aguela, Niger, near the city of Arlit, an area where U.S. commandos have been stationed.

The U.S. soldier who was driving the vehicle, and has not been identified by name, suffered a head injury when the vehicle rolled over. He was assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group, the same unit that lost two of its members in a bomb blast in Afghanistan last month and was involved in an ambush in northern Niger in October 2017, when four U.S. soldiers were killed.

Emmanuelle Lachaussée, a spokeswoman for the French Embassy in Washington, said in an email that “an investigation is ongoing” into the circumstances of El Arabi’s death but offered no further comment. The French have roughly 4,500 troops spread across West Africa’s Sahel as part of Operation Barkhane, a mission to stop the spread of Islamic militants in the region.