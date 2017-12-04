ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Special elections to fill two legislative seats held by Minnesota lawmakers accused of sexual harassment will be held on Feb. 12.

Gov. Mark Dayton said Monday he scheduled the elections for the second Monday in February after he received a resignation letter from Democratic Sen. Dan Schoen. Republican Rep. Tony Cornish had already resigned.

It’s an odd day for Minnesota voters who are accustomed to voting on Tuesdays. But an existing local school board election and scheduled caucuses left the governor with few options.

Schoen and Cornish announced their resignations after a string of sexual harassment allegations against them surfaced last month. Schoen represented a Cottage Grove-area seat. Cornish represented a rural southwestern Minnesota district.

The Legislature returns Feb. 20.