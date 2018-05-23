ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton has vetoed the tax conformity and budget bills that state lawmakers passed in the waning days of the session.

The Democratic governor’s veto knocks down the two biggest pieces of legislation that the Republican-controlled Legislature pushed through just as time was running out.

Dayton has said that the so-called tax conformity bill did too little for ordinary people. But the failure to arrive at an agreement sets Minnesotans up for problems when filing taxes next year. The bill is needed to get the state code in alignment with federal changes.

The massive budget bill was filled with spending important to many, including funding aimed at making schools safer.

Dayton has vowed not to call a special session.