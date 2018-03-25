DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A record number of Iowa women are seeking political office, a surge driven by female Democratic candidates who like women across the country appear to be motivated in part by the election of President Donald Trump.

Data shows 98 women are expected to have their names on the June 5 primary ballot. That’s a 44 percent increase from when 68 women ran in the 2016 primary.

The figures include female incumbents running for re-election. It accounts for women seeking election to the state Legislature, Congress and statewide offices like governor. It was compiled by 50-50 in 2020, a nonpartisan Iowa organization that works to elect more women.

The jump in female candidates is propelled by Democrats. Of the 98 women on the ballot this year, 70 are Democrats. Republicans have 27 women on the ballot, and there is one libertarian.