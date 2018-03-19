MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The latest television ad by Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Rebecca Dallet accuses her opponent Sauk County Circuit Judge Michael Screnock of giving lenient sentences to a rapist and child predator.

The ad from Dallet, a Milwaukee County circuit judge, was released Monday. Her campaign says it will run statewide through the April 3 election.

Screnock’s campaign spokesman Sean Lansing says the ad “plays fast and loose with facts.” He notes that Screnock has been endorsed by a majority of Wisconsin sheriffs and the state Fraternal Order of Police.

The ad hits Screnock for never having prosecuted a criminal case and says he should never serve on the Supreme Court. He was a private practice attorney before Gov. Scott Walker appointed him as judge in 2015.

Dallet has been a judge since 2008 and was a prosecutor for 11 years prior to that.

She is backed by liberals in the race while Screnock has support from conservatives.