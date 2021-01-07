Police in Washington, D.C., have identified all four people who died during the violent pro-Trump assault on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday while lawmakers were certifying Joe Biden’s election win.

Ashli Babbitt, 35, of Huntington, Maryland, was shot and killed by a Capitol police officer as she tried to break through a door inside the Capitol, officials confirmed Thursday.

The other three people — Benjamin Philips, 50, of Ringtown, Pennsylvania; Kevin Greeson, 55, of Athens, Alabama; and Roseanne Boyland, 34, of Kennesaw, Georgia — died of medical emergencies, Metropolitan Police Department Police Chief Robert Contee said during a news conference Thursday.

Greeson’s son, Kyler Greeson, posted on Facebook Thursday that his father had a heart attack.

“My dad had a heart attack yesterday and sadly passed away. We all loved him so much. He made me the man I am today. Always going to car shows to support me and to enjoy the cars together. Him my brother and I would ride motorcycles together and have a great time. He was such a great man we all miss you so much. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Philips’ ex-wife, Nicole Mun, told the New York Daily News that she was married to Philips for five years, and that they have two teen children.

“I can confirm that I was married to Benjamin Philips from 1999 to 2004. Since our divorce in 2004, we have had no relationship beyond occasionally discussing the care of our two teenage children,” she wrote. “As my children are grieving and processing yesterday’s shocking events, I respectfully request privacy.”

In recent days, Boyland posted conspiracy theories about New York City first lady Chirlane McCray, advice to those heading to the Washington on Jan. 6 and tips for people suffering from depression or drug addiction. Police have not clarified how she died.

Boyland’s sisters described her as a “really happy, wonderful person” to local news outlet 11Alive News.

Contee said 68 rioters — 60 men and eight women — were arrested after the pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building.