MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross says two-year schools’ sports teams will continue after institutions merge with four-year campuses.

The Board of Regents approved Cross’ proposal last month to make the two-year schools regional branches of the four-year schools in an effort to combat declining enrollment and making transferring from two-year schools to four-years easier.

It wasn’t clear what would become of the two-year schools’ athletic teams when the regents approved the proposal. Cross told the regents during an update on the merger’s progress Thursday that the two-year schools’ athletic programs will be maintained during the restructuring and beyond, noting they will have to comply with NCCA and Title IX requirements.