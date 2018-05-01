BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A spokesman for Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer’s Senate campaign is apologizing for a photo in a fundraising letter that shows Cramer talking to two Democrats.

Campaign manager Patrick Finken says the photo was “inadvertently used” in a letter to potential Republican donors.

Katherine Satrum, one of the Democrats in the photo, sent a letter to the editor to North Dakota’s major newspapers last week criticizing Cramer for the photo. She says it was a “deliberate and dishonest attempt to mislead the public” that she was supporting Cramer.

Finken says the photo was taken in 2014 by Cramer’s daughter, Annie, at a Fourth of July celebration at the Capitol in Bismarck. Finken says the person who assembled the letter didn’t know the identities of people in the photo with Cramer.