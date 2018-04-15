MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — DFL convention delegates have endorsed congressional candidates Angie Craig and Dean Phillips in suburban Twin Cities districts. But no candidate secured the party’s endorsement in northeastern Minnesota.

Craig won endorsement Saturday in her bid for a rematch with freshman Republican Jason Lewis, who narrowly defeated her in 2016. Phillips was endorsed to challenge incumbent Republican Erik Paulsen.

Five candidates were competing in the sprawling 8th Congressional District to succeed Democratic Rep. Rick Nolan, who is not seeking another term.

The Star Tribune reports former FBI counterterrorism analyst Leah Phifer received the most support, with nearly 48 percent of delegates backing her in the 10th and final round of balloting. Forty-two percent chose former state Rep. Joe Radinovich. But they both failed to meet the 60 percent threshold needed to win endorsement.