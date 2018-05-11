DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld the felony convictions of three top staffers on Ron Paul’s 2012 presidential campaign.

Campaign chairman Jesse Benton, campaign manager John Tate and deputy campaign manager Dimitri Kesari were convicted in 2016 of causing false records and campaign expenditure reports to be filed to the Federal Election Commission.

They argue that they broke no laws when they used a campaign vendor to pay $73,000 to former Iowa Sen. Kent Sorenson to endorse Paul.

They have served their sentences but seek to clear their names of felony convictions.

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis on Friday found no reversible errors in their convictions.

Kesari’s attorney, Jesse Binnall, says he’s considering appealing the ruling.

Attorneys for Benton and Tate didn’t immediately reply to messages seeking comment.