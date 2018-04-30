WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says Justice Sonia Sotomayor will have shoulder replacement surgery after injuring herself in a fall at home.
The 63-year-old Sotomayor is scheduled to have the procedure on her left shoulder Tuesday morning.
She hurt herself on April 16 and decided on the surgery after consulting with specialists.
The court says Sotomayor will wear a sling and curtail activities for the next few weeks. She is expected to need several months of physical therapy.
Justice Stephen Breyer had shoulder replacement surgery in 2013, after a bicycle accident.