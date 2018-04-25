TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court is giving Attorney General Derek Schmidt an extra week to file his legal defense for a new public school funding law because of a flaw in it.
The court on Wednesday revised its schedule for attorneys to file written arguments on education funding. Schmidt has until May 7 instead of April 30 to report on how legislators increased education funding.
The court ruled in October that the state’s current funding of more than $4 billion a year is inadequate.
Lawmakers approved legislation aimed at phasing in a $534 million increase over five years. Officials later found a flaw that lowered funding by $80 million, and Schmidt then sought extra time to file his legal defense.
Lawmakers reconvene Thursday and expect to pass a school funding fix.