HIAWATHA, Iowa (AP) — Ron Corbett says he’s filing a legal challenge against an elections panel’s ruling that booted him off the Republican primary ballot for governor.
Corbett told reporters Wednesday in Hiawatha he wants a judge in Polk County district court to review his case. A campaign spokesman later said Corbett filed an administrative review, though documentation was not immediately available.
A three-person panel determined Tuesday that Corbett failed to submit enough signatures from the public to qualify to run against Gov. Kim Reynolds. The decision means Reynolds will not have a primary challenger.
Corbett, a former Cedar Rapids mayor, initially turned in enough signatures to reach the 4,005-signature threshold needed to run. Duplicative signatures threw that requirement into question, and the elections panel rejected Corbett’s request to add back signatures that had been crossed off the paperwork.
