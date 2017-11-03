CHICAGO (AP) — Cook County’s Democratic Party has endorsed state Sen. Kwame Raoul (KWAH’-may RAW’-ool) for attorney general over former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn and several other candidates who urged party leaders not to pick a favorite.

The Democratic nomination for the statewide office is available after Attorney General Lisa Madigan said she wouldn’t seek re-election. On Friday, candidates for the nomination spoke to Cook County Democrats in hopes of earning their support.

Raoul said he was pleased to get the party’s backing but says it will still be a competitive primary. He and Quinn are among eight candidates vying for the party’s nomination.

Quinn and other candidates had asked party officials not to endorse and to instead support an open primary or wait until filing ends.

Quinn lost re-election to Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2014.