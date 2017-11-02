MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Competing proposals targeting fetal tissue research in Wisconsin are up for a public hearing in a state Senate committee.

But it’s unclear whether either approach will have enough support to pass the Legislature this session.

The Senate judiciary committee planned to take testimony Thursday on the proposals. One would ban the use of aborted fetal tissue for research or any other purpose.

A coalition supporting that bill includes the Wisconsin Catholic Conference, Wisconsin Family Action, Wisconsin Right to Life and Pro-Life Wisconsin.

Another bill would target only the sale of fetal tissue and regulate certain research. It’s backed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and introduced by Sen. Alberta Darling, co-chair of the budget committee.

Similar proposals have failed to pass under opposition from the medical and scientific communities.