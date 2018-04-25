JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri House committee investigating Republican Gov. Eric Greitens has hired former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Edward “Chip” Robertson Jr. as special counsel.

Chairman Rep. Jay Barnes in a Wednesday statement said Sedalia attorney Mark Kempton, a former county prosecutor, also is helping the committee.

House Communications Director Trevor Fox says both are working pro bono. The House is reimbursing their out-of-pocket expenses.

The Republican-led House launched an investigation after a grand jury indicted Greitens on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge over allegations that he took a partially nude photograph of a woman he said he had an extramarital affair with in 2015.

The panel is still investigating separate claims that Greitens took a donor list without permission from a veterans’ charity and used it for his gubernatorial campaign.