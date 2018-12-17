WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Director James Comey is back for a second closed-door interview with two Republican-led committees investigating what they say was bias at the Justice Department before the 2016 presidential election.
The House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform committees are wrapping up a yearlong investigation into the department’s decisions before Democrats take the majority in January. Comey first testified Dec. 7.
Republicans argue department officials conspired against Donald Trump as they started an investigation into Trump’s ties to Russia and cleared Democrat Hillary Clinton in a separate probe of her email use. Comey led both investigations.
Democrats have called the GOP investigation “nonsense.”
A transcript released after Comey’s first interview showed a heavy focus on the Clinton email probe. A transcript of the second interview will also be released.