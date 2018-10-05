WASHINGTON (AP) — They’re longtime friends, but Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins displayed vastly different styles Friday as they reached opposite conclusions on the crucial question of whether to support Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.
Murkowski, in her fourth term representing Alaska, quietly uttered a single word — no — as she turned against her party’s nominee following weeks of public indecision.
Collins, in her fourth term representing Maine, spoke on the Senate floor for 45 minutes to explain in detail her decision to support Kavanaugh.
Collins’s announcement proved decisive.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Kavanaugh says he 'might have been too emotional' at hearing WATCH
- Senator Collins backs Kavanaugh, paving way for confirmation WATCH
- Small investors bought into Trump hotels. 'Then the embarrassment came.'
- Kavanaugh learns the Cruz rule: Tread lightly with college roommates
- No free lunch for renewables: More wind power would warm US
Minutes after she finished speaking, West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said he, too, would support Kavanaugh.
That ensured at least 51 votes for President Donald Trump’s nominee to the high court.