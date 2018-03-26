NEW YORK (AP) — Despite their enthusiasm now, it’s far from certain that the young people behind the exploding “March for Our Lives” movement will be a political force at the ballot box this fall.

Republicans are skeptical. Democrats are hopeful. And organizations that favor gun control are spending tens of millions of dollars to ensure that young people don’t get distracted before November’s midterm elections.

If history is any guide, keeping young voters engaged for the next seven months will be no small task. Just 15 percent of eligible voters between the ages of 18 and 20 cast ballots in the last midterm election.

If fully engaged, young voters could re-shape the American political landscape this fall — and perhaps for much longer.