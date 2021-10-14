WASHINGTON — Climate protesters attempted to occupy the Department of the Interior on Thursday, with dozens holding a sit-in inside as those remaining outside clashed with the police who were blocking the entrance.

Protesters and security personnel were injured as climate activists crowded an entrance to the Stewart Lee Udall Main Interior Building on C St NW. Melissa Schwartz, a department spokesperson, said in a statement that security personnel sustained “multiple injuries,” and one officer was transported to a hospital.

Protesters outside attempted to push past the police line blocking the one doorway that was not locked. Police and protesters shoved each other, and at one point, officers used Tasers, injuring protesters who were not armed, some protesters said.

Protesters said they wanted to speak with Deb Haaland, the secretary of the Interior Department and the first Native American to hold the position. Haaland was traveling and not in Washington during this time, Schwartz said in a statement.

“Interior Department leadership believes strongly in respecting and upholding the right to free speech and peaceful protest,” Schwartz said in a statement. “It is also our obligation to keep everyone safe. We will continue to do everything we can to de-escalate the situation while honoring first amendment rights.

Photos and videos from inside the building showed dozens of climate protesters, including Indigenous leaders, sitting and holding hands. Jennifer Falcon, an Indigenous Environmental Network spokesperson, tweeted from inside the building that police were arresting the protesters.

The Interior department has not yet provided information regarding arrests.

Thursday was the fourth day of climate protests as part of the People vs Fossil Fuels demonstrations in the nation’s capital. Activists are demanding that President Biden stop approving fossil fuel projects and declare a national climate emergency. Each morning this week, hundreds of protesters have descended upon Lafayette Square to protest in front of the White House.

Climate protesters with the group Extinction Rebellion rallied outside the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, with some climbing on a ledge to release smoke flares. Others used refurbished fire extinguishers to spray fake oil on the building.

Those outside the Department of the Interior on Thursday chanted “death to the black snake,” a reference to Line 3, a tar-sands oil pipeline expansion project from Canada across northern Minnesota and into Wisconsin. Opponents say this pipeline violated treaty-protected tribal land, but they lost court challenges. Biden did not act to cancel the federal permit that allowed the pipeline and oil began flowing through it on Oct. 1.

The protesters inside the building included Indigenous activists who have been leading the week’s protests. The Indigenous Environmental Network issued a statement Thursday stating they had “occupied the Bureau of Indian Affairs,” which is an agency within the Interior Department. The statement also referenced the 1972 occupation of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, where an estimated 500 to 800 Native Americans walked inside the building and refused to leave for six days.

“Politicians do not take care of us. Presidents will break their promises but Mother Earth has always given us what we need to thrive,” the statement said. “We will not back down until our natural balance is restored.”

Roy Duran, 36 of Pittsburgh, and Rah Marreel-Alley, 33, of Denver, were both part of the crowd of climate protesters attempting to enter the building and said they were injured by police.

Duran said an officer grabbed him by the neck in a chokehold while hitting other protesters with his free hand. Police also Tasered protesters, including Marreel-Alley, they said.

“The escalation was way out of proportion,” Marreel-Alley said. “We don’t have weapons and we have a history of nonviolence. We have asked for these conversations. Indigenous people are not heard and we have a right to go where our leadership can be heard.”

Ernest “Joey” Oppegaard-Peltier, one protester outside the Interior Department, said his sister was inside the building and wanted to speak with Haaland.

Oppegaard-Peltier, who is running to represent Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District, also criticized Line 3 and Biden’s actions on climate so far.

“Biden pledged that he would reduce the carbon intake and reduce the fossil fuel extraction in our interior, in which he has yet to do so,” Oppegaard-Peltier said.