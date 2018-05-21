DETROIT (AP) — The son of former U.S. Rep. John Conyers will not have his name printed on the Aug. 7 Democratic primary ballot to replace his father.

Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett decided Monday that John Conyers III had fewer than the 1,000 valid nominating petition signatures needed.

Garrett said Conyers III didn’t have enough signatures to make the ballot to fill out the final two months of his father’s term or for the full term that starts in January.

He can appeal the ruling in county court.

The elder John Conyers was first elected in 1964. The 89-year-old stepped down from his Detroit-area 13th Congressional District seat in December, citing health reasons, though several women who used to be on his staff had accused him of sexual harassment.

More than a dozen other candidates have filed to run for the office.