Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, slammed Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida as a fake conservative during an event in Washington on Tuesday, one of a string of meetings and stops as he considers a second Republican presidential campaign.

The comments, made at an event hosted by the media outlet Semafor, were among a wide range of topics that Christie touched on, including abortion rights and his feelings about former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election.

Christie took a shot at DeSantis over his efforts to target Disney, a top business in Florida, over a fight that began when DeSantis signed legislation that banned classroom teaching and discussion about gender identity and sexual orientation in certain grade schools.

Christie suggested that DeSantis’ efforts to restrict Disney were against traditional conservative principles about small government.

“I don’t think Ron DeSantis is conservative, based on actions towards Disney,” he said. “Where are we headed here now that, if you express disagreement in this country, the government is now going to punish you? To me, that’s what I always thought liberals did, and now all of a sudden here we are participating in this with a Republican governor.”

At another point, he mocked Disney’s escape from DeSantis’ efforts to appoint a board to oversee it, using references to Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“That’s not the guy I want sitting across from President Xi and negotiating our next agreement with China, or sitting across from Putin and trying to resolve what’s happening in Ukraine, if you can’t see around a corner that Bob Iger created for you,” Christie said. (Iger, a longtime Disney leader, returned as Disney’s CEO late last year.)

Christie has been meeting with his staff and some donors and soliciting input from people, as he aims to decide in the coming weeks whether to run for president in a race dominated so far by Trump.

But as DeSantis has stumbled some before formally entering the race, some anti-Trump voices in the Republican Party have grown more interested in a Christie candidacy. Trump has taunted DeSantis relentlessly, while DeSantis has largely declined to push back on Trump. A television ad from the super PAC supporting DeSantis took issue with Trump for attacking DeSantis, a fellow Republican; Trump has never been bothered by such raised eyebrows.

But Christie has been willing to take on both Trump and DeSantis, who was meeting with lawmakers in Washington on Tuesday.

A senior member of DeSantis’ political team, who was not authorized to speak publicly, replied by insulting Christie and said he was resorting to attacking a “winner.”

Christie and Trump have gone from friends to opponents to allies after Trump became the nominee in 2016, beating Christie and all other rivals in the New Hampshire primary. He was the chair of Trump’s transition team before top Trump aides and Trump’s son-in-law fired him from the role after Election Day; still, Christie remained aligned with Trump. The president considered him for chief of staff at one point in late 2018, but Christie took himself out of the running.

Christie told the crowd that Trump hit a point of no return with his lies that the election was stolen from him.

“There’s a difference between spinning politically to try to put yourself in a better position before the vote happens and after the vote happens to say it was ‘rigged,’” Christie said.

He also faulted Trump for declaring in a recent speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference that “I am your retribution” to people who believe they’ve been wronged.

“I think a president should be our inspiration, not our retribution,” Christie said.