WASHINGTON — Officials have ramped up security at the Capitol before President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday, moving over the objections of the Republican-appointed top security officer in the House to reinstall the fence around the complex’s perimeter that was erected after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Congress.

The enhanced security comes at a time of heightened tension on Capitol Hill as lawmakers have sparred in recent days over the removal of metal detectors from around the House chamber and the termination of a rule that prohibited lawmakers from carrying guns into committee rooms. The changes were made under the chamber’s new Republican leadership.

Security enhancements for this year’s State of the Union speech have exposed partisan divisions as well. The restoration of the fence was approved by a 2-to-1 vote of the Capitol Police Board, which governs security in the Capitol complex. The top security official in the Republican-led House, newly appointed by Speaker Kevin McCarthy, voted against the fence while his Democratic-appointed Senate counterpart and the architect of the Capitol backed it. The opposition by William McFarland, the House sergeant-at-arms, was reported earlier by Politico.

His office declined to comment on security matters, and McCarthy’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment about whether he agreed with McFarland’s opposition to temporarily reinstalling the fence.

The presidential address to Congress always draws intense security, given that it puts the members of all three branches of government — the president and his Cabinet as well as top military leaders, members of the House and Senate and the justices of the Supreme Court — together in the same room.

The violence by a pro-Donald Trump mob two years ago is still fresh in the minds of many lawmakers. Last year, the Capitol Police tracked 7,501 threats against members of Congress, a decrease from 9,625 in 2021, but far higher than the 902 threats investigated in 2016.

The security fence was installed in January 2021 after the mob stormed the Capitol, but was removed months later, restoring public access to the complex. It has been restored briefly several times since, including for last year’s State of the Union speech.

Some Republicans have openly jeered at the move this year. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday tweeted video of the fence and suggested it had been brought back because Biden is “afraid of Americans visiting their Capitol.”