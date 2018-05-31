TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Republican running for Kansas governor has named his wife as his running mate in what is believed to be the first ticket of spouses in state history.

Former state Sen. Jim Barnett announced Thursday that Rosemary Hansen is his choice for lieutenant governor. She and the previously divorced Topeka physician married in September.

Hansen has a law degree and a master’s of public administration from Harvard. She served 26 years as a foreign service agent for the U.S. State Department, including in Washington and in embassies in Germany, Bosnia, and Afghanistan.

Barnett noted that Hansen traveled 70,000 miles with him in Kansas over the past 22 months, starting before he launched his campaign.

He said his wife’s knowledge of management will help them make state government more efficient.