Use this interactive to track each presidential candidate’s delegate counts in the race to become the Democratic and Republican party nominees. Candidates earn delegates through states’ caucuses or primary elections.

Related Full coverage of the 2020 presidential election

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: -->Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.