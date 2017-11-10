LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is handing over leadership of his part-time Legislature ballot drive to conservative grassroots activists as he prepares for an expected 2018 campaign for governor.

Calley told The Associated Press on Friday that the Clean Michigan Government committee is halfway toward collecting the 315,000 valid signatures needed to make the ballot. The goal is to submit petitions in mid- to late-January.

Calley says he will continue to advocate for the proposed constitutional amendment but will focus his time on a “broader agenda to continue Michigan’s comeback in 2018 and beyond.”

He stopped short of declaring his gubernatorial candidacy, but an announcement is expected before year’s end.

State Board of Education member Tom McMillin will lead the part-time Legislature committee.