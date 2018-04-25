LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is escalating his criticism of Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette’s prosecution of top state officials for the Flint water crisis, calling it a “gross abuse of power.”
His comments to The Associated Press on Wednesday are the strongest words to date from Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration on the criminal cases.
Calley and Schuette are running to succeed the term-limited governor. Schuette’s criminal probe has led 15 current or former government officials to be charged, including two members of Snyder’s cabinet.
Calley said the ongoing, long-running preliminary exams for state Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon and chief medical executive Eden Wells are “show trials” and “political stunts.”
A Schuette spokeswoman declined comment, saying the cases are still before a judge.