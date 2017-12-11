MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Brown County Circuit Judge Kendall Kelley has been assigned to review whether to pursue contempt findings against nine people involved with a now-closed investigation into Gov. Scott Walker.
Kelley was assigned Monday to replace Jefferson County Circuit Judge William Hue. He removed himself from the case because he had posted comments on Twitter about the investigation before it was assigned to him.
Kelley was assigned to the case by Randy Koschnick, director of state courts.
Kelley was appointed as judge by Republican Gov. Scott McCallum in 2002 and has been elected to the post every year since 2003.
Most Read Stories
- Sore losers? That’s too soft a label for how the Seahawks reacted at the end of Jags loss
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- One of last great Washington train rides coming to an end
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
The original investigation looked into whether Walker’s recall campaign coordinated illegally with conservative groups. The state Supreme Court ruled it did not.
Last week Attorney General Brad Schimel sought discipline against nine people involved in the original investigation.