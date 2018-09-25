WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost says she hopes she can inspire other women to sign up with the agency, which has just one female agent for every 20 men.

Provost tells The Associated Press in an interview, “If you’re a woman in law enforcement, I don’t care where you’re at, you’re a minority.”

Provost joined the agency in 1995 and became its acting chief in April 2017. She took over last month as the first female chief in its 94-year history.

The Border Patrol and its 19,000 agents have been under a constant spotlight and faced sharp criticism for its policies. Curbing immigration remains at the top of President Donald Trump’s priorities, and the administration plans to add 5,000 Border Patrol agents.