DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential prospect Cory Booker is planning to headline a state Democratic banquet in Iowa next month, raising the New Jersey senator’s profile on the heels of his spotlight role in Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

A statement from the Iowa Democratic Party says Booker is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the Oct. 6 event in Des Moines. Booker would be the first among the party’s better-known national figures to visit the leadoff primary state this year.

Booker gained attention this week during the Senate Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by saying he was willing to release an email from Kavanaugh about racial profiling that had been kept confidential.