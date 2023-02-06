Most Grammy viewers experienced live performances from the nation’s top recording artists Sunday night, but right-wing activists saw a Satanic conspiracy theory.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., needed until Monday morning to process her disdain.

“The Grammy’s featured Sam Smith’s demonic performance and was sponsored by Pfizer,” the anti-vax conspiracy theorist tweeted.

She also ranted about last week’s announcement that the ironically named Satanic Temple — a “nontheistic religious organization” — planned to provide abortion assistance in New Mexico.

“American Christians need to get to work,” she concluded.

Greene was referencing Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ performance of “Unholy” in front of a flaming backdrop. Smith wore a hat with horns while Petras sang from a cage surrounded by dancers dressed as demons.

Pharma company Pfizer, which makes one of the more effective COVID-19 vaccines, is widely despised by ultra-conservative anti-vaxxers.

A Pfizer rep told the Daily News “We sponsored the overall Grammy’s event, not any particular performance. Beyond that, we don’t comment on our efforts to raise awareness.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., also got in on the act.

“Last night, the Grammys were sponsored by Pfizer,” Boebert tweeted. “Tomorrow night, the State of the Union will also be sponsored by Pfizer. They just won’t announce it.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, commented “This…is… evil” in response to right-wing pundit Liz Wheeler’s tweet “demons are teaching your kids to worship Satan.”

Former One America News Network and Newmax reporter Emerald Robinson — who has called vaccines “the Mark of the Beast,” tweeted Monday “The Grammys — brought to you by Satan and Pfizer.”

Right-wing Twitter influencers including CatTurd, Laura Loomer and Charlie Kirk tweeted to their millions of followers about Pfizer’s connection to an awards show featuring a demon-themed segment.

Conservative social media personality Nick Adams tweeted “This snub of Kid Rock only confirms what we already knew, the Grammys are rigged against respectable pro-God musicians.”

Rock — whose hit tunes include 1998′s “Devil Without a Cause” — was not nominated for any awards Sunday.

