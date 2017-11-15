MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Four black Democratic legislators want Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to appoint them to a task force studying whether to build a new prison.

The state budget calls for Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald to each appoint three lawmakers to the panel.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday that Fitzgerald has picked Republican Sens. Van Wanggaard and Dan Feyen and Democratic Sen. LaTonya Jackson. Wanggaard and Feyen are both white. Johnson is black.

The newspaper says Vos has chosen white Republican Reps. Michael Schraa, Mark Born and David Steffen.

Black Democratic Reps. David Bowen, David Crowley, Jason Fields and Leon Young sent Vos a letter Wednesday asking him to appoint at least one of them to the panel.

A Vos spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to an email.