MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Women with dense breast tissue would have to be notified of that along with the results of their mammogram screenings under a bill circulating in the Wisconsin Legislature.

Supporters of the proposal said Wednesday it would help to empower women to make decisions about their health care. It is more difficult to detect cancerous tumors in women with dense breast tissue.

Gail Zeamer says her breast cancer wasn’t detected as early as it could have because of her breast density. She says making women aware of the issue will help them make better decisions about seeking additional screenings, if necessary.

Bill co-sponsor Rep. Mike Rohrkaste, of Neenah, says he hopes the bill will pass this fall or in January. Sen. Alberta Darling, a breast cancer survivor, is a co-sponsor.