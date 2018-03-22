LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill that would require voters to approve or reject property tax levies for Nebraska school building projects has stalled in the Legislature.
Senators voted 18-12 on Thursday to force an end to a legislative filibuster, but supporters needed 33 votes. The vote effectively kills the bill this year.
Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte says the measure would have given residents a chance to decide whether they want higher property taxes, a major complaint of many residents. It would have applied to districts looking to erect new buildings, add floor space to existing buildings or purchase land for a building project.
School groups opposed the measure, with some arguing it would take power from locally elected boards.
