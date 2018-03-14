LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill that would create regular reviews of job-licensing requirements is drawing support from Nebraska lawmakers despite previous opposition.

Sen. Laura Ebke, of Crete, said Wednesday the bill would mandate reviews of all job-licensing requirements every five years, which would reduce barriers to employment and promote market competition.

The measure won endorsements from several senators who previously opposed it because of concerns about the impact on health care professions. Ebke revised the bill and says she plans to make additional changes before it is debated again.

The measure is part of a national trend to reduce licensing requirements, which have drastically risen over the last 60 years. Nebraska has about 200 licensed professions.

The bill advanced 31-0 to the second of three required votes.