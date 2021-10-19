WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is set to huddle with top House and Senate Democrats on Tuesday as the White House scrambles to cobble together a new economic package that can satisfy ambitious liberals and spending-weary centrists alike.

The new series of meetings reflects a fresh political urgency over Biden’s core promise to overhaul health care, education, immigration, climate and tax laws. With negotiations stalled for months – and tempers now flaring publicly between Democrats’ warring factions – the president will attempt to rally the Capitol and hit the road to try to get his agenda back on track.

Biden is first slated to sit down with liberal lawmakers including Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., the leader of the congressional Progressive Caucus, a left-leaning bloc that has maintained its staunch support for vast new spending to tackle its priorities – including expanding Medicare coverage, combating climate change and providing new tax benefits and aid programs to low-income families.

The president is then set to meet with moderates including Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., the leader of the New Democrat Coalition, and Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. The session comes amid additional outreach between Biden and other centrists, including Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., who continue to insist on steep cuts to Democrats’ original $3.5 trillion plan.

In past meetings, Biden has told the two sparring camps of Democrats that they have no choice but to compromise – suggesting that they may have to come to terms with a smaller, roughly $2 trillion package that forces them to scale back their policy priorities. But party lawmakers have agreed on neither the scope of the cuts nor the final price tag for the bill, resulting in a stalemate that has kept Democrats from acting to adopt a measure that many see as critical to their own reelection prospects.

With no broader resolution in sight, though, the White House this week still has sought to project a measure of confidence. After meeting with top Democrats, Biden also plans on Wednesday to travel to Scranton, Pa., his birthplace and the site where he first debuted his agenda known as “Build Back Better.”

“We’re encouraged by the accelerated pace of talks and are eager to get this done,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at her press briefing previewing the week ahead.

The flurry of activity foreshadows what is shaping up to be a frenetic, final sprint to end the year, with the president’s economic agenda hanging in the balance. Adding to the challenge, liberal Democrats have held up another unrelated bill – a roughly $1.2 trillion proposal to improve the nation’s infrastructure chiefly brokered by Manchin, Sinema and other moderates – in an attempt to maximize their negotiating position around a second new tax-and-spending package. The infrastructure measure includes key funding for highway programs set to expire at the end of October, giving lawmakers a loose yet important deadline by which to work out their disagreements.

The tensions have played in recent days through a public feud between Manchin and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., the leader of the Budget Committee and the chief architect of the $3.5 trillion plan. As Manchin has insisted on massive cuts, Sanders has stressed that Democrats already have compromised in their ambitions and risk now denying much-needed benefits, including new dental, hearing and vision coverage for seniors on Medicare, as a result of the political dispute.

Sanders last week even took the rare step of publishing and op-ed in a West Virginia newspaper, pitching the $3.5 trillion plan – and some of the components that Manchin opposes – to the moderate senator’s own voters.

“This is a pivotal moment in modern American history. We now have a historic opportunity to support the working families of West Virginia, Vermont and the entire country and create policy which works for all, not just the few,” Sanders wrote.

That only invoked Manchin’s ire, prompting him to issue a short statement in rebuttal later Friday that reaffirmed his concerns about new federal spending at a time when “millions of jobs are open, supply chains are strained and unavoidable inflation taxes are draining workers’ hard-earned wages.”

“This isn’t the first time an out-of-stater has tried to tell West Virginians what is best for them despite having no relationship to our state,” Manchin said. “To be clear, again, Congress should proceed with caution on any additional spending and I will not vote for a reckless expansion of government programs. No op-ed from a self-declared Independent socialist is going to change that.”

The two lawmakers appeared to exit the Capitol late Monday projecting an air of camaraderie. But their disagreements remain fierce, as Manchin has offered no sign he has backed down from his original plan to cut the $3.5 trillion proposal by more than halve while severely restricting some of its key elements, including a plan to extend an expanded child tax credit for families, which the senator has hoped to limit further by income and while adding new work requirements.

Manchin also has maintained a fierce opposition to Democrats’ most aggressive proposals to combat climate change, including a plan to pay power providers to reduce their carbon emissions – and penalize those that don’t. With that program in jeopardy, the White House this weekend began exploring alternate ideas, a scramble that comes weeks before Biden is set to attend the largest gathering of world leaders on climate in nearly a quarter century.

Without that clean-energy program, some Democrats fear the president cannot achieve his plan to halve carbon emissions by 2030. But on that key initiative – like others that Manchin has sought to tweak considerably or eliminate – Psaki said this week the White House is open to compromise.

“We are at a point where we feel an urgency to move things forward,” she said at her press briefing Monday. “And the pickup of meetings is a reflection of that.”