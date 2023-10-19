WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address from the Oval Office on Thursday to outline the U.S. response to the attacks on Israel by Hamas as well as Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The address is scheduled for 5 p.m. Pacific time, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Wednesday, as the president was returning to the U.S. from a visit to Israel.

Biden is considering a supplemental request of approximately $100 billion that would include defense aid for Israel in its war against Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. and European Union, in addition to funds for Ukraine to counter Russia’s invasion, and border security funding sought by House Republicans.

Biden in Israel on Wednesday said he would ask Congress this week for an “unprecedented support package for Israel’s defense.”

Aid for Israel has broad bipartisan support, but the president’s request for Ukraine aid is opposed by a crucial bloc of House Republicans. A group of lawmakers supportive of aid for Kyiv earlier this month proposed that the Biden administration consider a joint aid package for Israel and Ukraine to overcome GOP opposition.