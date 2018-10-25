DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to make his first visit to Iowa since he acknowledged he’s considering seeking the 2020 Democratic nomination for president.
Biden is planning to headline a rally in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday for in support of Democratic candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and Congress. The candidates include Abby Finkenauer, a House candidate who worked for Biden during his unsuccessful 2008 campaign for the presidential nomination.
Other national Democratic figures, including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, California Sen. Kamala Harris and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, have recently visited the leadoff presidential caucus state.
Biden has said he expects to decide whether to seek the 2020 presidential nomination by early next year.
