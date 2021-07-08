WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Thursday pledged to evacuate thousands of interpreters who served alongside troops in Afghanistan, as well as their families, as the Taliban seize on a swift withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country.

“We’re also going to continue to make sure that we take on the Afghan nationals who work side-by -side with U.S. forces, including interpreters and translators,” Biden said in a speech from the White House.

In his remarks, Biden more broadly defended his decision to withdraw nearly all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, ending the nation’s longest war after two decades. The rapid departure has coincided with major gains on the ground by the Taliban and growing concerns about an all-out civil war.

Biden said the U.S. operation would end in August, adding: “We did not go to Afghanistan to nation-build.”

Biden, who met Thursday morning with his national security team, also renewed his call for a diplomatic solution between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

Among the possible near-term destinations for interpreters, many of whom now fear for their lives, are Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, both of which have played key roles for years in allowing the United States to launch strike aircraft in counterterrorism missions across the region, according to an administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. Guam also has been floated as an option but is much farther away.

U.S. forces have been deployed to Afghanistan for nearly 20 years, since the Taliban government was toppled in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States.

Earlier this year, Biden committed to withdrawing nearly all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11. But the process has been faster than anticipated, and most designated troops are expected to leave in the next few days. Anywhere from 650 to 1,000 troops are expected to remain in the country to guard the U.S. Embassy and the airport in Kabul.

A poll taken shortly after Biden announced his decision showed it to be fairly popular among Americans.

In a Quinnipiac poll in late May, 62% of U.S. adults said they approved, while 29% disapproved and 9% offered no opinion.

Last week, the United States transferred Bagram air base, its most important airfield in Afghanistan, to Afghan forces.

A mounting Taliban pressure campaign on key cities across Afghanistan continued this week as fighters battled government forces in the capital of Badghis province, the latest advance in a string of attacks on government-controlled districts since foreign forces began to withdraw in May.

Late last month, Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, the top U.S. military commander in Afghanistan, expressed deep concern that the country could slide into a chaotic civil war. He said the country could face “very hard times” unless its fractious civilian leadership unites and the various armed groups joining the fight against the Taliban are controlled and made “accountable” for their actions in battle.

Before the speech, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden was aware of the likelihood of increased violence when he made the decision to withdraw U.S. troops.

“The president was very clear about this when he made his speech in April, that there would be an uptick in violence, that there would be an uptick in turmoil on the ground,” she said that. “We knew that, and we knew the security situation would become more difficult.”

But she argued that other factors outweighed those concerns.

“Some argued for one more year,” Psaki said, but doing so would have meant more casualties because the Taliban would have stepped up its targeting of U.S. troops.

“If we did not make the decision we did, there would have been severe consequences,” she said. “That’s why he made it.”

Psaki indicated that Biden was not declaring victory despite exiting a 20-year war.

“We’re not going to have a mission-accomplished moment in this regard,” she said. “It’s a 20-year war that has not been won militarily. … We will continue to press for a political outcome and a political solution.”

The Washington Post’s Alex Horton, Miriam Berger, Antonia Noori Farzan and Siobhán O’Grady contributed to this report.