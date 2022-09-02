WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Friday appointed John Podesta, a veteran Washington insider who spearheaded the Obama administration’s climate strategy, to oversee the federal investment of $370 billion in clean energy under a landmark new climate law.

As a senior adviser to Biden on clean energy innovation, Podesta will shape how the government disburses billions of dollars in tax credits and incentives to industries that are developing wind and solar energy, as well as to consumers who want to install solar panels, heat and cool their homes with electric heat pumps, or buy electric vehicles.

In addition to his time in the Obama administration, Podesta, 73, served as chief of staff to President Bill Clinton and was chair of Hillary Clinton’s unsuccessful campaign for president in 2016. He founded the Center for American Progress, a left-leaning think tank, and is now chair of its board. From that perch, Podesta has informally been advising the Biden administration, pushing the White House to act more aggressively on climate change.

In bringing on Podesta, Biden continues to surround himself with veterans of past Democratic administrations, old hands who can step into challenging positions without on-the-job training.

“His deep roots in climate and clean energy policy and his experience at senior levels of government mean we can truly hit the ground running,” Biden said of Podesta in a statement.

Podesta will begin work at the White House on Tuesday, while Gina McCarthy, the president’s national climate adviser, gets ready to depart Sept. 16, administration officials said.

McCarthy, 68, who played a central role in integrating climate policy across federal agencies and increasing government support for wind and solar development, had been widely expected to step down for months. McCarthy has told associates that the travel associated with her current job was tiring and that she never intended to stay for Biden’s full four-year term.

When Biden signed the climate law last month, it provided a natural pivot point for McCarthy. She will be succeeded by her deputy, Ali Zaidi.

In an interview, Podesta described his new job as “throwing the weight of federal government policy behind a cycle of investment and innovation that we haven’t seen before in the United States and that is almost unique in the world.”

He said the opportunity “was worth coming out of retirement for.”

“The transformation of the energy economy is going to be the biggest thing economically that is happening in this country,” said Podesta, who will step down from the board of the Center for American Progress immediately. “If people are going to feel this in their daily lives, it’s going to be because they’ve got a good job, they’re paying less for energy, they’re breathing cleaner air, and their children have a future that is not blighted by the threat of climate change.”

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., criticized the appointment of Podesta and the broader White House focus on climate change.

“The Biden administration has done everything in its power to stifle American energy production,” Barrasso said in a statement. “It has led to sky-high energy prices and record inflation. Shifting climate czars won’t get America back on track to where we need to be as an energy dominant nation.”

The White House pas de deux between Podesta and McCarthy comes at a critical juncture for Democrats, who hope fresh action on a number of fronts such as climate change will lift their prospects in the midterm elections in November.

The passage of the climate and tax bill injected momentum into a climate agenda that had appeared to be on life support amid internal divisions among Democrats and a recent Supreme Court ruling hostile to environmental regulation.

“This was like watching Lazarus rise from the dead,” Podesta wrote in a text the day the Senate passed the bill.

Among the challenges Podesta faces is anger from some progressives over the new law because although it promises a historic level of investment in climate action, it also provides for new fossil fuel projects.

Some of the concessions seen as necessary to win a pivotal vote from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., whose home state is rich in coal and natural gas, were new offshore oil lease sales and a promise that new wind or solar projects on federal land or waters would be linked to additional leasing for oil and gas drilling.

The International Energy Agency has said that nations must stop approving new fossil fuel projects if the world has any hope of averting the most catastrophic effects of climate change. The burning of oil, gas and coal produces carbon emissions that are dangerously heating the planet.

To some progressives, the fossil fuel provisions in the new law mark a betrayal on the part of Biden, who pledged as a candidate that he would stop new drilling projects on public lands and in federal waters.

“Prolonging the fossil fuel era perpetuates environmental racism, is wildly out of step with climate science, and hamstrings our nation’s ability to avert a climate disaster,” a coalition of more than 650 environmental groups wrote in a letter to Democratic congressional leaders this week.

Another major challenge for Podesta is the sheer scale of the money provided by the law: nearly $370 billion for energy and climate programs. Many of the agencies that will be charged with spending the money and managing programs were gutted under the Trump administration and lost hundreds of scientists and policy experts. Biden has just over two years remaining in his term to get a slow-moving federal bureaucracy in gear to ensure the sweeping green energy future promised by the law.

“If they lose a year in just getting a small handful of people hired, then we will not reap the benefits of this incredible moment in time,” said Christy Goldfuss, who has been working alongside Podesta as the senior vice president for energy and environment policy at the Center for American Progress.

“What happens over the next two years is foundational to all of our climate success,” said Goldfuss, who served in the Obama administration.

Podesta will lead a task force of Cabinet secretaries and the heads of 21 federal agencies that Biden created when he took office to mobilize the government to confront climate change. Zaidi will serve as vice chair.

As the new national climate adviser, Zaidi, 35, will oversee the White House office of climate policy, made up of technical and policy experts who will help Podesta and also guide new regulations on power plants, automobiles, oil and gas wells, and other sources, administration officials said.