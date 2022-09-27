WASHINGTON — Even before the political spectacle of a Republican governor flying migrants to a tiny resort island in Massachusetts, President Joe Biden’s top border officials decided there had to be a better asylum system in America.

Because of new global migration patterns, people are heading toward the southern border of the United States, many fleeing instability, persecution, war, famine and economic distress. The numbers are overwhelming. For the first time, more than 2 million migrants were arrested trying to cross the border in the past year.

Venezuelans, Cubans and Nicaraguans are joining others who are lured by America’s roaring job market and the fact that Biden has promised not to separate families, build a wall across the border or force asylum-seekers to wait in squalid camps in Mexico — all policies embraced by former President Donald Trump.

But the question that remains has vexed presidents and lawmakers from both parties for decades.

What do we do with all of these people?

Biden has no silver bullet to overhaul the immigration system without bipartisan support from Congress, a prospect that no one in Washington expects anytime soon. But after months of debate in the White House, the Biden administration has begun to address a small slice of the problem: the woefully backlogged process to decide who qualifies for asylum, or protection from persecution, in the United States.

The goal is to make the system faster, in part by giving asylum officers — not just immigration judges — the power to decide who can stay and who must be turned away. Migrants will be interviewed 21 to 45 days after they apply for asylum, far faster than the years it can take in the existing immigration court system. A decision on whether the migrant is granted asylum must come quickly — within two to five weeks of the interview.

For now, the changes are tiny. Only 99 people since the end of May have completed what are called asylum merits interviews with an asylum officer and been fully evaluated under the new rules. Of those, 24 have been granted asylum, while most of the rest have had their cases sent back to the immigration court system for an appeal.

Officials said that they were moving slowly to test out the procedures and that it would take hundreds of officers — who have yet to be hired — to expand the system.

The new rules will not address the social and economic forces in other countries that are driving migrants to flee. They will not change the overloaded system for dealing with immigrants who do not claim asylum. And the challenge of how to quickly deport those denied asylum will remain.

Still, proponents of the new process say it is a fundamental rethinking of the system after years in which previous administrations focused largely on increasing the number of immigration judges.

“We are building a foundation for a new way of handling asylum claims,” said Alejandro N. Mayorkas, the secretary of homeland security, whose department oversees the immigration system.

In some communities, where jobs are going unfilled, people have welcomed the influx of migrants looking for work.

But Republicans like Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas have condemned the large numbers of people arriving into border towns. DeSantis told reporters this month that he would continue sending migrants to other parts of the United States, saying liberal enclaves like Martha’s Vineyard — where he flew dozens of immigrants — are too far removed from the surge of migrants and their impact on local communities.

He said his solution to the immigration issue amounted to sending migrants “back to Mexico or back to the home country” — a reflection of Trump’s “build the wall, keep them out” mentality that many Republicans have come to embrace.

After a group of migrants sued DeSantis, saying they were tricked into boarding the flights, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., posted angrily on Twitter: “America is apparently the only nation on earth where you can enter by violating our laws and then a week later sue the government whose laws you violated.”

Asked about the Republican efforts to transport migrants, Mayorkas was blunt.

“What we are doing is governing,” he said. “They are politicizing and exploiting people for nongoverning purposes.”

But not all immigration rights activists are on board either, saying the administration’s new process moves too quickly.

Eleanor Acer, the director of the refugee protection program at Human Rights First, said migrants needed to be given more time to find lawyers and collect their personal documents.

But she added, “If the process were improved and adequately resourced, it would be a game changer.”