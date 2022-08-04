President Joe Biden enjoyed a “light workout” on Wednesday as he continued to recover from his rebound COVID-19 case.

“The president continues to feel well,” said Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the White House physician. “[He] finished a light workout, which he enjoyed.”

Biden tested positive again for COVID-19, which O’Connor said was expected given his previous positive tests and treatment with Paxlovid, which can permit rebound positive tests.

According to a daily update from his physician, the 79-year-old president has an “occasional cough,” but his vital signs remained normal, and his prognosis is excellent given that he’s fully vaccinated and twice boosted.

The president first contracted COVID-19 two weeks ago and was quickly treated with the antiviral drug Paxlovid and responded very well to treatment. He tested negative and emerged from isolation.

But like some Paxlovid patients, Biden experienced a rebound last weekend, with some mild symptoms lingering.

Biden was infected with the BA.5 subvariant, which is now sweeping the country. Hospitalizations and deaths are rising, although widespread vaccinations, and previous infections are helping to keep a lid on the toll.

